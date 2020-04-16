Obituary: Elmer Koneman
Long-time Breckenridge resident, Elmer Koneman died at age 87 in Golden. He is survived by his wife, Doris, four children, seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. He graduated from the University of Colorado School of Medicine and directed Clinical Microbiology Laboratories around the country. As an author, teacher and mentor, he inspired countless colleagues during his 42 years of practice. Elmer loved the Colorado mountains, and with his family built a cabin outside of Breckenridge in 1969. Skiing, hiking, chopping wood and music filled his days spent with loved ones. Elmer was passionate about the BMF and the NRO, and was instrumental in bringing the Met Opera HD performances to CMC. He was an active member of Lord of the Mountains Lutheran Church where a Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 11th at 11 a.m.
