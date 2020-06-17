Obituary: Eric Hartwell

February 27, 1990 – June 10, 2020

Eric J. Hartwell, 30, of Silverthorne, CO and formerly of Surry and Spofford, NH, died at his home in Colorado on June 10, 2020.

He was born in Brattleboro, VT, on February 27, 1990, to Jamie and Jackie Hartwell. He graduated from Keene High School and attended River Valley Community College and CSU studying Criminal Justice. He was currently employed at Alpine Organic in Dillon, CO where he loved his work and developed great friendships with his co-workers.

Eric took a trip to Colorado in 2011, fell in love with the area and packed his car arriving in Breckenridge on December 31, 2011 knowing no one. He loved Colorado and the year-round recreation it offered including snowboarding, ice fishing, hiking, biking, dirt biking and fishing. He drove back and forth to NH many times with friends joining him for the long road trip but always returning to Colorado where he felt most at peace.

Eric had many good friends and he considered the Cormier family his second family, Ron and Ryan his brothers. As so eloquently written by Ryan “When growing up, everyone gets to decide who their friends are going to be. You get to see who you are going to share your good decisions as well as your bad decisions with and who makes a strong impression on your life… we were as strong as blood…There was never a distance between us where we would lose touch and could always pick up where we left off in an instant.”

Eric is survived by his beloved dog, Badger; his parents, Jamie and Jackie Hartwell of Santa Barbara, CA; his sister Shayna Hartwell of Santa Barbara, CA; his paternal grandparents Dick and Lois Hartwell of Stuart, FL; his maternal grandmother Linda Oja and her husband Bob of Rindge, NH; his maternal grandfather Ron Irish and his wife Tere of Sebago, ME; his aunt Amy Marro and her husband Tony of Rindge, NH; his aunt Candace Chamberlain and her husband Jim of Jaffrey, NH; his uncle Nelson Hartwell and his wife Kathy of Jaffrey, NH; his aunt Suzie Pickford and her husband Steve of N Franklin, CT; many cousins, extended family and close friends. He was predeceased by his grandfather David Worcester of Rindge, NH and his uncle, Ron Irish, Jr. of Sebago, ME.

A celebration of Eric’s life will be held at a future date in New Hampshire. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Building Hope, PO Box 1771, Frisco, CO 80443.

To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit http://www.cournoyerfh.com for more information.