Obituary: Felix Robert Lesmerises

Felix Robert Lesmerises

Oct. 9, 1942 — May 9, 2019

Felix Robert Lesmerises, 76, died suddenly from cardiac arrest early Thursday morning on May 9 at his home in Silverthorne, Colorado.

Felix was born in Manchester, New Hampshire on October 9, 1942, the son of late Felix A. Lesmerises, and the late Lillian A. (Woodward) Lesmerises.

Felix graduated from St. Marie High School Manchester, New Hampshire. He continued his education at Hesser Business College Manchester, New Hampshire, and New Hampshire College for his associate and bachelors degrees in computer science.

Felix served in the Army, one year in Vietnam and completed his service at Redstone Arsenal.

Felix enjoyed hunting and gun collecting.

Felix is survived by his wife Linda (Morin) Lesmerises Silverthorne, Colorado, son Jeffery Lesmerises Denver, Colorado, son Mark Lesmerises Silverthorne, Colorado, son Kurt Lesmerises Maui, Hawaii.

Felix’s family will be having a Memorial Service to be held at the Agape Church on Highway 9 in Breckenridge, Colorado on June 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. for family and friends followed by a luncheon.