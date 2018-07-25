Obituary: Francis Forrest

Francis Forrest

1947 – 2018

Andi, longtime resident of Texas and Summit County passed on April 1, 2018. Only Andi would have picked April Fools to join the Aether.

She received her first B.A. in 1969 and received her last M.S. in 2005. Andi wrangled her friends to the Kingdom of Breckenridge in '72. Whether living at Storyland, Harris St. House, that old school bus, or Farmer's Corner…She was always working and helping others. Be it as bartender, drywall finisher, daycare or anything really.

Andi taught school for 29 years and was the kind of teacher who made lasting impressions.

Andi is survived by a son, a sister, innumerable cousins, countless friends, and her little dogs Zeke & Izzy.

Memorial services will held Friday, July 27th at 11 a.m. in The Meadow followed by Stories, Drinks, and Lies at The Pan.