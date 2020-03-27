Obituary: Frank Walter

Frank Walter 1922-2020

It is with great sadness that Frank Walter of Copper Mountain Colorado — loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and husband — passed away on March 5, 2020 in Golden Colorado at the young age of 97 years.

Frank was born in Milton Massachusetts in 1922 to Theodore Franklin Walter and Mable Hale Walter. He served in WWII in the Marine Corps as a fighter pilot at the rank Captain.

A native of Boston he received his bachelor’s degree in engineering at Tuffs University and his master’s in engineering at MIT. Frank went on to Chrysler Corporation where he held various executive positions for some 40 years as chief engineer of styling and Vice President of timing and production. Frank also became President of SAE, the Society of Automotive Engineers, in 1986.

Frank was known for his love of the outdoors and a calm respectful manner shown to all. Frank also had a great enthusiasm for painting and created brilliant works on canvas.

He was an avid sportsman enjoying skiing, golfing, yachting and long walks, which continued until he was 96 years young. Skiing, in particular, was Walter’s passion. Known as “First Chair Frank”, he skied at Copper Mountain since its opening in 1972, racking up millions of vertical feet each year. The resort named a run after Walter — “Frank’s Fave” — in 2001. His last run was in April of 2019.

Frank was widowed from Antoinette Gilberti Walter and Elinor Churchill Walter and is survived by son Larry and daughter Carol, grandson Jake; stepchildren, Gay, Joy, Bruce and Niki, 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at Copper Mountain, to be determined.