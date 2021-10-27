Obituary: Franklin Delano Gleiforst

Franklin Delano Gleiforst

Provided Photo

– October 16, 2021

Frank died at home on Oct 16th just a few

days shy of a year since the passing of his

wife Trudy. He was 81 years old and

would be proud to say that and kept his

driver’s license until he passed.

Throughout his life drove all

kinds of construction trucks, snowplows,

and wreckers, and loved taking road trips.

Frank was a Colorado native who grew up

in Redcliff and Canon City, raised his family

in Frisco, then retired to Fairplay.

While he is best known for his stories, he

also loved taking his boat out fishing on

Eleven Mile Reservoir. He was proud to

have served in the 101st Airborne in the Army

in 1962-1965 and made 36 parachute

jumps.

Frank made friends wherever he went

and was often referred to as Santa Claus,

not just for his big white beard and round

belly but also his kind and caring manner.

He is preceded in death by his parents,

three brothers, and his dear wife Trudy of

54 years.

He is survived by his daughter Lisa

Giberson, son-in-law Clint, grandkids

Calvin and Hobbes of Frisco, son Merle

Gleiforst and daughter-in-law Catherine

of Littleton and Granddaughter Krista

Gleiforst of Los Alamos, NM and so many

nieces and nephews.

Please join us for a celebration of life and

share your stories about Frank and

Trudy.

Service will be held at Rocky Mountain

Bible Church in Frisco, CO on Oct 30th at

12:30 pm with food and fellowship to

follow.