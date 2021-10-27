Obituary: Franklin Delano Gleiforst
– October 16, 2021
Frank died at home on Oct 16th just a few
days shy of a year since the passing of his
wife Trudy. He was 81 years old and
would be proud to say that and kept his
driver’s license until he passed.
Throughout his life drove all
kinds of construction trucks, snowplows,
and wreckers, and loved taking road trips.
Frank was a Colorado native who grew up
in Redcliff and Canon City, raised his family
in Frisco, then retired to Fairplay.
While he is best known for his stories, he
also loved taking his boat out fishing on
Eleven Mile Reservoir. He was proud to
have served in the 101st Airborne in the Army
in 1962-1965 and made 36 parachute
jumps.
Frank made friends wherever he went
and was often referred to as Santa Claus,
not just for his big white beard and round
belly but also his kind and caring manner.
He is preceded in death by his parents,
three brothers, and his dear wife Trudy of
54 years.
He is survived by his daughter Lisa
Giberson, son-in-law Clint, grandkids
Calvin and Hobbes of Frisco, son Merle
Gleiforst and daughter-in-law Catherine
of Littleton and Granddaughter Krista
Gleiforst of Los Alamos, NM and so many
nieces and nephews.
Please join us for a celebration of life and
share your stories about Frank and
Trudy.
Service will be held at Rocky Mountain
Bible Church in Frisco, CO on Oct 30th at
12:30 pm with food and fellowship to
follow.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User