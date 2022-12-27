Obituary: Freda Langell Nieters

September 25, 1931 – December 9, 2022

Freda Langell Nieters peacefully passed away on Dec. 9, 2022, after suffering a stroke two weeks earlier. Freda began her life journey Sept. 25, 1931 in Steinkjer, Norway, a small town on the beautiful west coast. Her school years were spent in Oslo, Norway during the German occupation. A skiing scholarship brought her to the University of New Hampshire in 1950, where she won the NCAA downhill championship. And skiing remained central in her life ever since, teaching in several Colorado ski schools as well as here in Vermont. Garnering numerous recognitions and awards, she was inducted into Colorado’s Ski Hall of Fame. With her ready smile and warm spirit, she attracted friends far and wide who remember her as kind, caring, energetic, funny – always ready to arm wrestle or toss an unexpected snowball. Her daughter Lisa told seven year old granddaughter, Whitney, “You are so luck to have a grandmother your own age.” Freda especially valued her church community at Shelburne United Methodist Church. Her faith was the anchor of her life. Freda was predeceased by two adult daughters in tragic accidents – Astrid in a plane crash in Alaska, and Karin in an auto crash. She leaves behind her former spouse, Sam Langell, and three daughters and their children: Lisa Langell and Whitney; Ingrid (Kendall) Butts and Garrett Butts, Michaela (Michael) Steed; Katie Meade and Alex and Leah Meade. Also surviving Freda is her second family, husband Joe and his children : Heidi Nieters; Bo (Jill) Nieters and Allison (Kel) Trebon with great grandsons, Will and Eli, Cierra Summers, Isaac Nieters and Elliot Nieters; Carter Nieters and daughter, Maya. The family is very grateful to the compassionate team at UVM Home Health and Hospice for helping Freda through her final days and invite donations in Freda’s name to the Hospice and Palliative Care Program. Plans for a memorial service are pending.