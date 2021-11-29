Obituary: Fredrik Lippman
August 20, 1939 – November 25, 2021
Fredrik Samuel Lippman, 82, loving husband, father, grandfather and a dear friend to many passed away peacefully at his home in Hollywood, Florida on November 25, 2021. Fred is survived by his wife, Marlene, daughter Robin, son Michael(Denise) and grandchildren Arrie, Jacob, Max, Sam, Lizzie, and Charlie.
Fred approached life with a positive and straightforward attitude; his long battle with leukemia was fought bravely, with vigor and humor. He will be missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Fred’s memory can be made to Temple Solel of Hollywood, 5100 Sheridan Street, Hollywood, FL 33021.
Services are private. Arrangements by Levitt Weinstein-Hollywood (954) 963-2400.
