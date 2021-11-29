Obituary: Gabriel Velazquez

Gabriel Velazquez

Provided Photo

December 17, 1976 – November 14, 2021

Gabriel “Gabe” Velazquez, 44, passed on November 14, 2021 surrounded by all the people he loved the most, his family.

Gabe was born in Porfirio Diaz, Mexico State. He was the ninth of ten children born to Maximino and Marcelina Velazquez. He grew up tending to the family crops and goat herd.

In 1994 Gabe moved to Williams, Arizona. There he met his wife, Miriam, and daughter, Cinthia. Together they welcomed their son, Gabriel Jr., in 1995. Gabe decided to move his family to Silverthorne in 1996. He loved the mountain town so decided to stay. In 2007 Gabe welcomed his third child, Abigail.

For the last 11 years Gabe worked at Breckenridge Building Center. Prior to that he worked 13 years at Big Horn ACE. Working in the construction industry so long allowed him to impact so many people. Gabe excelled in his job by creating meaningful relationships with coworkers and customers.

The most important thing for Gabe was spending time with his family. He knew the meaning of working hard but never at the cost of losing quality time with his loved ones. He enjoyed traveling, hiking, camping, and trying new foods. You could count on seeing him at Rockies games and was a faithful Broncos fan. Gabe had one of the biggest and most contagious smiles and laughs. He loved getting to know people. Anyone who met him knows he was always willing to lend a hand, an ear, or give words of encouragement and wisdom.

Gabe is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Maximino, Marcelina, and Maximino Jr. Gabe is survived by his wife, Miriam. As well as his children Cinthia, Gabriel Jr., and Abigail; by his loving grand-daughters Anahi and Sofia. By his siblings Gloria, Saul, Silvano, Bernardo, Angel, Alvaro, Pablo, and Juventino. Lastly a myriad of nieces, nephews, in laws, co workers, and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday December 4, 2021 from 2pm to 6pm at Rocky Mountain Bible Church in Frisco, CO. Anyone who knew and loved him is welcome to join his family.

Gabe will be greatly missed.