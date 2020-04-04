Obituary: George Albert Enyeart

George Albert Enyeart February 19,1936 – March 14, 2020

George Albert Enyeart passed away on March 14, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born in Breckenridge, Colorado on February 19, 1936, to Luna and Carl Enyeart, and was the last born of 9 children. George grew up in Breckenridge, and during that time his father was sheriff and his mother county clerk. He graduated from Summit High School and headed to Denver shortly thereafter to pursue his electrical apprenticeship training.

In 1960 George met the love of his life, Verna Johnson. The minute he laid eyes on her, he thought “That’s my girl.” They were married in 1961 and their daughter Tracey was born in 1962. George is survived by Verna, Tracey, her husband Jim Littlefield, and Tracey’s son August Evers. George and Verna had a love like no other, a partnership with balance and trust, and they enjoyed 59 years of adventure together.

In 1970, George returned to Breckenridge to start his own electrical contracting business and build the home in which he would raise his family. George could build, fix, or manage anything. He chased bats out of his neighbors’ homes, fixed their ovens on Christmas morning, plowed his neighbors’ driveways, all while whistling classical tunes in perfect pitch. The house he built was made for friends and entertainment, and boy did he fulfill those goals. He was happiest on Sunday mornings preparing pancake breakfasts for his guests – friends or strangers – as he and Verna were always the first to open their home to stranded visitors stuck in town due to a blizzard or other circumstance. Sunday afternoons during football season you’d find George cheering on his beloved Denver Broncos, either at the game or at home with friends.

George loved the symphony and Roy Orbison alike. He and Tracey sang in the choir at Father Dyer United Methodist Church for several years. He couldn’t read music, but he could carry a perfect tune. He loved going dancing with Verna and they could certainly “cut a rug”. He loved western art and literature, in his later years became a connoisseur of western movies.

He viewed the world through a lens of compassion, and nothing disappointed him more than to discover dishonesty in others. As Verna will tell you, “He oozed goodness.” He passed that trait along to his grandson August, with whom he had a very special relationship. He had a smile and a twinkle in his eye for all children, and was beloved by his many nieces, nephews and their children.

George and Verna retired to The Landings on Skidaway Island in Savannah, GA in 2001, and there they enjoyed traveling, playing golf, and entertaining. George also became a member of the local Poetry Club, and his deep baritone voice would be put to its best use when he read his favorite works of Robert Service or from his book of Cowboy Poetry.

To know George was a true blessing, and he leaves behind many friends and loved ones, all of whom love to tell a great “George” story. His family will hold a memorial service later in the year and will look forward to seeing a lot of those friends and family members to celebrate George’s life and share those stories together.