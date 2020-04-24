Obituary: Gerald Ahern

Gerald “Jerry” Ahern Born in Cresco Iowa February 13, 1927 and passed away March 30, 2020 in Grand Junction. His wife Rosemary and his children were by his side. He was one of three siblings born to Anne and Vitalis Ahern. He graduated from Cresco Iowa Notre Dame high school in 1945 and was drafted into the Army. He served with the Army on a troop ship until 1949. He attended Loras Catholic College in Dubuque Iowa.

Jerry married Rosemary Vaughan on November 28, 1953. They had five children, Coleen, Kevin, Kathy, Pat, and Dan. Jerry and Rosemary moved to Denver in 1961 and to Breckenridge in 1963. The winter of 1963-1964 was one of the coldest remembered with the water on Main Street freezing. Jerry said if he had enough money to buy gas for the car after that winter, we would have moved. We think he was kidding, but we were so grateful we didn’t leave and were able to grow up in Breckenridge. Jerry’s first job in Breckenridge was the night auditor for the Breckenridge Inn, which gave us benefits to the swimming pool and the bowling alley. He held many jobs during his time in Breckenridge and was the County Assessor when he retired in 1989 to move to Tucson, Arizona.

He was a member of the Town Council, Sanitation Board, a Volunteer Fireman for Red White and Blue, and served on the RW&B board, always giving back to the community. He spent countless hours along with Rose watching their kids compete, helping with their cross country races, jumping competitions, and soccer games.

Jerry skied in the first Frisco Gold Rush in 1970 and many afterwards. He enjoyed his yearly trips to Lake Powell with his friends and being part of the Breckenridge community. His family will always be grateful for everything he gave us over the years.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Rosemary, children Coleen (Joe) Peterson, Kevin (Patty) Ahern, Kathleen Neel, Pat (Julie) Ahern, Dan (Shauna) Ahern. Grandchildren Emily (Matt) Taylor, Ryan (Katie) Ahern, Kelly (James) Letson, Kyle Ahern, Pat Neel, Tait (Nicki) Peterson, Mae (Chris) Moore, Rosemary Neel, Cooper Ahern, Lucy Ahern, and Desmond Ahern. Great-granddaughters Rosemary and Evelyn Ahern and Madelyn and Josephine Letson. Jerry also leaves brother Bob Ahern and sister Jean Vannoy.

He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.