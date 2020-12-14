Obituary: Gerald Cooney
April 27, 1943 – November 30, 2020
Gerald Robert Cooney, 77, Grand Junction, CO, formerly of Breckenridge, CO., passed away November 30, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Gerald was born on April 27, 1943 in Erie, PA from the union of Robert John and Hilda Cooney. He spent his childhood in Erie, PA. and graduated from McDowell High School in 1962 and later attended Gannon University.
Gerald was a United States Army Veteran serving in Vietnam. He was awarded the Vietnam Campaign Medal, Bronze Star, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Expert Rifle M 14.
He married Joan Callahan Cooney on October 31, 1970 at St. Titus Church in Titusville, PA.
The couple previously lived in White Hills, AZ for ten years; Breckenridge, CO for forty years; Titusville, PA for five years, Eric, PA for twenty years and most recently in Grand Junction, CO for two years.
Gerald was previously on the Summit County Board of Realtors and Mohave County Real Estate. He was a Golf Pro, Restaurant Owner and Realtor. He enjoyed Fishing and Skiing.
Gerald is survived by his wife of fifty years, Joan Callahan Cooney and a son, Robert John Cooney II both of Grand Junction, CO., a daughter; Catherine Anne Cooney of Denver, CO., three sisters, Patricia Cooney Brownell of Cleveland, OH., Roberta Cooney Kinley of Coeur d’ Alene, ID., and Carolyn Cooney Bliley of Boulder, CO. He also leaves behind two grandchildren, Kerrigan McKayla Cooney and Finnegan Robert Green to cherish his memory.
A service will be held at a later date.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.