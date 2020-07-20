Obituary: Gerald W. Ireland

Gerald W. Ireland December 21, 1926 – June 27, 2020 Gerald William Ireland Gerald W. Ireland, age 93, of Keystone, CO and Highlands Ranch, CO, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020. Born on December 21, 1926 to Claude E. and Leona S. (Perkins) Ireland, he was preceded in death by parents, brothers Wayne, Warren and James Ireland, and his loving wife of 57 years, Constance P. Ireland. Gerald is survived by his children and their families; daughter Cynthia Ireland and husband David R. Mattson, deceased, of Arvada, CO and their children, Erick Mattson, Stephanie Mattson and husband Navin Ram, and April Karlin and husband Benjamin Karlin; son Alec Ireland and wife Patricia of Hollidaysburg, PA and their children, Patrick, Aidan, Maria, and Caroline Ireland; daughter Elisabeth (Lisa) and husband Thomas Rogowski, deceased, of Boulder, CO and their children, Kira Morales and husband Louis Morales, and son Andrew Rogowski; daughter Christine and husband William Lund of Lakewood, CO and their children, Brian, Meghan and Douglas Lund; and daughter Nancy Ireland of Denver, CO. Additionally he is survived by great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Gerald was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, Minneapolis, MN. The morning after graduation he was on a train out of Minneapolis to Naval Station Great Lakes. A pivotal conversation on that train led to a life long friendship as well as Gerald’s career choice of becoming a physician. Following medical school at the University of Minnesota, Gerald completed his Internship in Detroit. He was in General Practice in northern MN, returning to the Twin Cities in 1966 to begin a residency in Urologic Surgery at the University of MN. Gerald remained on faculty until moving to Napa, CA in the early 1970’s to build a private practice in Urology. After 30+ years and an unsuccessful 6 month retirement, Gerald brought a lifelong love of learning and teaching to the Urology residency clinic, University of CA – Davis. He loved the beauty of nature, camping, canoeing and especially skiing in the mountains of Colorado. Gerald was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a mentor to many. To celebrate his life, a private memorial service will be held by his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gerald’s name to Lord of the Mountains Lutheran Church, P. O. Box 1059, Dillon CO 80435. His remains will be laid to rest in Minneapolis, MN alongside those of his precious wife Connie.

