Obituary: Gilman W. Smith

Gilman W. Smith, age 78, of Frisco, Colorado, passed away on Sunday, November 5th in Denver, Colorado. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Susan Oesterling Smith, his three children, Kimberly Smith Schorr (Chris), Stephanie Smith Salter (Gary) and David Smith (Kathy), seven grandchildren, and a sister, Judy Smith Brandberg. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Betty Smith, brother Tatterson W. Smith and a grandson, Nicholas Salter.

Gil was born on June 23, 1939 in Greenfield, Massachusetts. He spent most of his youth in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he met his future wife when they were 8 years old. Gil achieved the honor of becoming an Eagle Scout. He attended the University of Cincinnati, Slippery Rock College, and graduated from Grove City College in Pennsylvania. Gil began his career with Armco Steel, Inc. where he spent the next 30 years, living in Ohio, Kansas and his beloved Colorado. After his retirement from Armco, he spent several years with Ivaco Steel in Montreal, Canada. After leaving Ivaco, he retired to Frisco, Colorado where he lived for 19 years.

Gil was an avid skier, hiker, golfer, and lover of the outdoors. He was always active in his community, from his involvement as President in the Junior Chamber of Commerce in Pennsylvania and Colorado, to The Jaycees, and the Rotary Club. In retirement he founded the Grandfather's Alliance, encouraging male senior citizens to interact with young children. He was also a published author with a book of short stories about what he had learned from his interactions with children called "Learnings from Little Ones".

Above all else, Gil loved his family. He felt like he was born to be a grandpa. He cherished his time with his children and grandchildren, leaving many great memories to cherish and bring comfort.

A service will be held at Lord of the Mountains Lutheran Church in Dillon, Colorado on Friday, December 22 at 3PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to any organization that raises funds to support research to find a cure for Alzheimer's Disease and other forms of dementia.

