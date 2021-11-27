Obituary: Glen George Graber
– November 13, 2021
Glen George Graber –passionate performer, respected professional, conscientious citizen, navy veteran, generous friend, supportive stepfather, caring husband, and proud grampa, cousin, and uncle (they call him “GUG,” which stands for “Great Uncle Glen”)– died peacefully on November 13, 2021, with two loved ones by his side. Glen will be remembered for his love of lyrics, his amazing memory, his diligent preparedness, and his ethical approach to life.
