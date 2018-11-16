Obituary: Gloria Ellen Edwards

Gloria Ellen Edwards

August 3, 1954 – October 9, 2018

Gloria Edwards, most affectionately known as "Glo" passed away surrounded by close friends, her "Summit County Family" on October 9, 2018 after a heroic two-year battle with ovarian cancer.

Gloria grew up in Crawfordsville, Indiana, with dreams of moving to Alaska. Luckily for all who knew her, a broken timing belt on her '66 Dodge Polaris in 1976, on her way to Alaska, redirected that dream to Summit County, where Gloria learned how to cook at the famed Ski Tip Lodge in Keystone. After a few years developing her cooking skills in area restaurants, Glo started her 36 year career at the Snake River Saloon in September of 1982, where she set a high bar for her attention to quality, consistency and reliability. Glo quickly became famous for her homemade soups and "potatoes du jour," as well as for lending an ear, or shoulder, to her enormous circle of friends. From near and far, all stopped into the "Snake" to have a cup of Glo's soup and a share a story or joke. Long on loyalty, Glo became a member of many families, she shall be missed…

Gloria was an avid athlete and thoroughly enjoyed her years playing softball in the women's league, back in the day. A long time Cubs and Bears fan, Glo was so excited about her Cubbies finally winning a World Series. Soaking in local hot springs, raft trips, party barges on Lake Dillon were her favorite ways to relax.

Always one for a little excitement, Gloria had a few final wishes, which, along with several of her close friends, she was able to fulfill. In the last few months of her wild and wonderful life, Glo went skydiving and finally caught her Alaskan Halibut!

Gloria's life was remembered in October at the Snake with an excess of 150 in attendance to share stories and celebrate her unique sense of humor: "Never Trust a Skinny Cook"… her favorite saying. We love you Glo.

Gloria is survived by her cousin Rick Farrell, his wife Linda and three nieces in Silverthorne, Colorado, many cousins, aunts and uncles in Indiana and her "Summit County Family" of hundreds.

Donations can be made in Gloria's memory to the Shaw Center.