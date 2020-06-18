Obituary: H.J (Jan) Bower
Jan was married to Joyce A. Bower for 52 years. He received his B.S in Biology from Baylor University where he met the one for him. Jan served in the Peace Corps in Africa. He retired from the Town of Breckenridge Water Department and was a member of the Blue Valley Sportsman Club and the National Rifle Association.
Jan enjoyed golfing with his grandson, fishing and hunting with friends and family, riding his horse Misty, and reading.
Jan was most proud of his family and the faith we all share in Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior. Jan is survived by his wife, Joyce Bower. His children Rochelle (and Chris) Scott of Imperial, MO, Erich (and Sally) Bower of Silver City, New Mexico. His grandchildren, Ella and Luke Bower, and Clay and Cole Scott. His siblings, Linda Stevens, Ken Bower, Marilyn Pegues, and Stan Bower.
The family will not be having a public memorial service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Blue Valley Sportsman Club, PO Box 2732 Silverthorne, CO 80498.
