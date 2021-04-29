Obituary: Haakon Ross Pedersen
Pedersen
December 11, 2020
Haakon Ross Pedersen ended his life with a Sig Sauer 1911 firearm, December 11, 2020, his 40th birthday. Survived by his mother, Suzanne (nee Finley) of North Wales, PA, he was her only child. Haakon has 2 half-brothers Terje and Arve from Voss Norway, as well as seven Norwegian nieces and nephews. In the US, there are 3 aunts, 2 uncles, 5 cousins and many dear friends who called him the “Hawk”. Only 4 ½ pounds at birth, he had open heart surgery at 5 months old. Many mountain folk helped him grow into a tall blue eyed blonde teen. His rustic mountain home “Solvin” in Breckinridge Colorado was where his father, Olav, founder of Ski for Light in 1975, taught skiing more than 30 years. Hawk, an expert telemark skier, graduated Summit High in 1999 and attended Penn State his grandfather Finley’s alma mater. A member of Lord of the Mountain Lutheran Church, he played soccer, the piano and raced on the ski team. Chosen comedian of his senior class, he traveled to Norway 10 years ago, spending a summer with his Viking relatives. All who loved him are invited to celebrate his life, May 17th at noon, in Haakon’s Garden, at Acorn Cottage, his mother’s home. Contributions may be made to Ski for Light in memory of “The Big H”.
