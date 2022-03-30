Obituary: Harry D. Owen, Jr.
June 9, 1944 – March 8, 2022
Lt. Col. Harry Diffenderffer Owen, Jr (ret.) rejoined his ancestors on March 8, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sally Owen, his son, Scott (Alice) Owen, daughter, Heather (Leif) Carlson, and Grandchildren Jessie, Parker, Riley, and Anders.
Born June 9, 1944, in St. Louis, MO, son of Harry D. Owen, Sr. and Thelma Owen (nee Richards), he attended Kemper Military Academy and Colorado State University. While serving in the U.S. Army Special Forces, he also worked tirelessly in the civilian sector.
As a Commanding officer of the 19th group, 5th Battalion, Special Forces, he was also a founding member of the Summit County Rescue Group. He pursued a lifelong passion for skiing, climbing, outdoor endeavors, bluegrass music and his family’s pursuits.
A dedicated father and consummate public servant, Lt. Col Owen (ret.) will be remembered April 11th at 10 a.m. at Logan National Cemetery with full honors at 4400 W Kenyon Ave, Denver, CO 80236.
A reception will be hosted by his surviving family at The Wilmore Richter American Legion Post 161 from 11:30 to 2:30 at 6230 W 60th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80003. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers and gifts please consider a memorial donation, in the name of LTC Harry D. Owen Jr., to the following organizations:
• Summit County Rescue Group: http://www.scrg.org or Summit County Rescue Group, PO Box 1794, Breckenridge, CO 80424
• The Green Beret Foundation: http://www.greenberetfoundation.org or Green Beret Foundation, 14351 Blanco Rd., San Antonio, TX 78216
• Alzheimer’s Association: http://www.alz.org or Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090
