Obituary: Herb Helm
May 16, 1936 – November 6, 2022
With great sadness we announce that Herbert Helm, 86, of Dillon/Summit Cove, Colorado, and formerly of Hollidaysburg, PA, passed away suddenly in his home on November 6th. Surviving are his wife, Renate, their children Steve (Colleen Grae), Norm (Amy), and Karin (Anthony), and grandchildren Ralf and Katiana.
Herbert grew up in Freiberg, Germany, moved to the United States and lived in Hollidaysburg, PA from 1966 to 2002. A mechanical engineer, he worked for F.L. Smithe Machine Company in Duncansville, where he finished his career as VP of Engineering. Upon retirement he and Renate moved to Colorado. He loved spending time with his family and in nature, skiing, playing tennis, and travelling.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Summit Foundation, a non-profit organization which supports the community Herb and Renate grew to love: https://summitfoundation.org/give/donate-now.
