Obituary: In loving Memory Mark (Marcus) Anesti
– October 4, 2021
The why…still unanswerable
The loss…still stings.
Brother to all of you in Breckenridge
A headstone has been set at
Valley Brook Cemetery
465, Space 10
Our family supports and encourages you to support BUILDING HOPE SUMMIT COUNTY.
special donation page just for Mark Anesti:
https://tinyurl.com/4vp2fsnj
