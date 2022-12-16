Obituary: In loving memory of Mark (Marcus) Anesti
December 17, 1962 – October 4, 2021
Lord give rest to the soul of your servant Mark.
Brother to all of you in Breckenridge.
Our family supports and encourages you to support
Building Hope Summit County.
Special donation page just for Mark Anesti:
https://tinyurl.com/4vp2fsnj
