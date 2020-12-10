Obituary: Ira Redner

Ira Redner

July 16, 1943 – November 19, 2020

Ira Redner passed away in Durango at 77 years old from complications of COPD. He was born in New York and moved to Silverthorne in 1972. He worked on Madison Avenue as a copy writer after college and continued to work in advertising for most of his life. He was best at developing slogans as “Great Times Since 1859” and “Ski the Summit” for summit businesses. During Ira’s early years in Silverthorne he developed his skill of woodworking making local business signs and remodeling homes. Ira started Redner Construction in Summit County during the 1990’s to 2010’s.

Ira was on the Summit County Sign Commission for 17 years influencing lighting for dark skies and the dimensions of permanent signs and flags. Ira was on the Lower Blue Planning Commission, and president of the Ptarmigan Home Owners Association instigating a pocket park and negotiated a formal Ptarmigan Trail Head. Ira’s passion for skiing, camping, skateboarding, Lake Dillon sailing, classical music, and ocean waves will be remembered by his friends and family. Ira leaves behind his 2 sons, Aaron and Benny both Summit High School graduates,his wife Nancy of 31 years, and nephew Jordon Redner formally of Breckenridge. Please celebrate Ira’s life by donating on line to Summit Public Radio at sptv.org.