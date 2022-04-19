Obituary: Jack Rozwadowski

Jack Rozwadowski

Provided Photo

– April 15, 2022

Jack Vincent Rozwadowski, of Frisco, Colorado, died peacefully in the early morning of April 15, 2022, in Denver, Colorado. Born on July 6, 1939, in Warsaw, Poland, he grew up in France then immigrated to the United States in 1950. He graduated from Georgetown University in 1960 and Hahnemann Medical School, now Drexel University School of Medicine, in 1964. Upon graduation he married Albertine (Tina) J. Feenane at St. Dorothy’s Church, Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania. He trained in pathology at Duke University and Harrisburg Hospital before serving in the U.S. Army as chief of the Fourth Army Medical Laboratory, located at Ft. Sam Houston. He practiced as a pathologist in Erie, Pennsylvania for the rest of his career, from 1973 to 2005, when he retired to Frisco. He spent his non-work life enjoying downhill skiing and mountain living. He loved gardening, running, cooking, and being with his family. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Tina. Together they raised four children: Helen M. Rozwadowski (Daniel H. Hornstein), Jeanne M. Rozwadowski (Jeffrey A. Maas), John K. Rozwadowski (Alisa M. Erba), and Annie R. Webb (Doug Webb). He is also survived by five grandchildren: Thaddeus E. R. Allen, Margaret A. R. Allen, Hannah J. Webb, Landon P. Rozwadowski, and Jackson E. Rozwadowski, and two step-grandchildren: Zachary T. Maas, and Rachel S. Maas. A funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Peace in Silverthorne, Colorado, on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations of time or money to a charity of your choice. Entrust to Colorado Funeral Homes – Silverthorne