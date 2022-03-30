Obituary: Jack Thomas

Jack Thomas

Provided Photo

May 11, 1937 – March 27, 2022

John “Jack” Thomas, 84, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2022 from a heart attack. Jack was born in Pipestone Minnesota in 1937 to CB & Mildred Thomas. Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Patricia.

Jack graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1959 where he sang in the Glee Club and studied Business Administration. After college, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and became a helicopter pilot and served our Country in Vietnam where he was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain in 1964.

Jack married Patricia Beliveau in February 1963 in Lewiston, Maine. They moved to Michigan where Jack went on to get an MBA from the University of Michigan. From there he took a job in Finance with IDS Financial Services (which became Ameriprise) in Minneapolis MN where he spent most of his professional life. He was known to be a stern, honest, loyal and smart business mind who earned the respect of his peers and employees.

Jack should best be remembered for his generous nature. He was a true philanthropist who gave lovingly to his favorite causes including the Catholic Church, education, and the Arts.

Jack is survived by his 3 children, Julie (57), CB (54), and Brian (51) and 5 grandchildren, William (24), Kelly (21), Ella (17), Jackson (14), and Lauren (12); and his two brothers, Jerry and David.

See http://www.forevermissed.com/jack-thomas for information on his funeral or to leave a message for the family.