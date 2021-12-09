Obituary: Jacquelyn Crandall

Jacquelyn Crandall

June 15, 1940 – December 5, 2021

On Sunday, December 5, 2021, Jacquelyn (Jackie) Crandall passed away at the age of 81.

Jackie was born on June 15, 1940 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Whipple of Shellsburg, Iowa.

Jackie had a passion for working with children, starting a preschool and then opening a daycare center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Her passions included drawing and painting, and competing in tennis leagues and tournaments. Another was skiing, after visiting Colorado for many years on family vacations, she decided to call Summit County her home, moving here in September 1982. She enjoyed working a variety of different occupations, lastly at The Emporium in Frisco, Colorado, creating many lasting friendships along the way. One of her greatest joys came from spending time with her dogs, the last being Gretta, her beloved constant companion.

Jackie was preceded in death by her father, Frank, and her mother, Alma. She is survived by three sons, Bradley (Jennifer) Crandall, Jeffrey (Kimberly Adams) Crandall, and Scott (Susan) Crandall, her sister Diane, brother Frank. Four grandchildren Callie, Cammie, Matt, and Evan. Three step grandchildren Dalton, Dallas, Luke, nieces and nephews.

An Open House to celebrate Jackie’s Life will be held December 15th from 5 to 9pm at 134 Pikes Peak Place, Dillon, CO. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The Summit County Animal Shelter to help shelter animals in special need prior to adoption.