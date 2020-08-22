Obituary: James Baillie

James Baillie

September 12, 1946 – August 13, 2020

James Harold Baillie of Denver, Colorado passed away on August 13, 2020 at the age of 73.

James was born in Winner, South Dakota on September 12, 1946 to Harold and Arlyne Baillie.

He is survived by his wife Jihan Bishara Naber; children, Jordan Marcel and Sean Michael (Jeannie); grandchildren, Taylor Leona, Maya Raegan and Sofia Marie. He is preceded in death by his brother Robert Alan.

James’ college accomplishments started with his attendance at Augustana University, where he graduated in 1969 with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. He then went on to earn an MBA at Xavier University in 1977, graduating summa cum laude. He served in the United States Army for 20 years and retired as Captain in the infantry division. His childhood as a military child gave him the traveling bug. He lived all over the world with his father being a Brigadier in the US army and later as an executive expat. His working career spanned all over the world mainly managing industrial companies; the recent of which were Director of ABB Process Automation, Vice President of Teledyne Technologies, Executive Vice President of Sylvania Lighting International. His final post before retirement was President of Mine Safety Appliances in Europe. He lived in many places in Europe throughout his life most recent of which were London, Frankfurt, Munich, Brussels, Wiesbaden, Geneva and Berlin. Even after retirement, James continued to serve as an active member on several boards up until his passing.

James loved the mountains and chose Colorado for his retirement for his love of skiing, snowmobiling and dirt biking and anything that involved the outdoors. In the summers, Moraira, Spain was his home where he enjoyed diving. He had a wonderful personality and loved to laugh at a good joke.

Memorial donations may be made in James’ honor to:

St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, Tennessee 38105

https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=wtg-mm-btn-donate-now

