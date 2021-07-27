Obituary: James Dowty

James Dowty

In Memoriam

James Kenneth Dowty,Jr.

February 26, 1941 – April 8, 2021

Jim passed on April 8, 2021 at Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix,AZ. with his loved ones near including his first great grandson, Quin. Jim was born February 26, 1941, in Ft Wayne, IN.

There will be a celebration of life at Father Dyer UMC in Breckeneridge, CO. on Saturday, August 7 at 1PM, followed by refreshments & a scattering of the ashes. For more information call Sylvia at 970-418-8146. Donations may be made to Father Dyer UM Church, please note to renovations & expansion.