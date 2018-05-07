Obituary: James Edward Jacobs

James Edward Jacobs

James Edward Jacobs, 69, lost his long and very courageous battle with Alzheimer's on April 29, 2018. He died peacefully in his sleep at Hanover House Nursing Home in Massillon, Ohio. After being diagnosed with Alzheimer's, he was moved to Ohio in Jan. 2015 to be looked after and comforted by his brother, Frank and family in Akron, OH.

Born in Indianapolis, Indiana on March, 25, 1949 — Jim graduated from Indiana University in 1972 and moved to Downer's Grove, IL with his wife, Ruth, where he taught junior high school science. He and Ruth subsequently moved to Leadville, CO where they ran an Outward Bound School base camp, and founded a popular Leadville restaurant called Mountain Oasis. Jim went on as executive chef for Farley's Tavern Restaurant at Copper Mountain Ski Resort. He later served as chef in several other Leadville eating establishments before succumbing to the dreaded diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's disease.

Preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Evelyn Jacobs and brother, Gene, he is survived by his ex-wife and faithful soul-mate, Ruth Jacobs; brothers Frank (Arlene) and Jeff (Marguerite) Jacobs; sister, Barbara (Carl) Richardson; and nieces and nephews Brian and Eric Jacobs, Caleb and Tiana Jacobs, Bruce and Steve Richardson and Debbie Dodd.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service and celebration of Jim's life is being planned for Leadville, CO (date to be announced). Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Central Ohio, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215.