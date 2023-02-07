Obituary: James Glover

November 22, 1941 – February 5, 2023

James Neil “Jim” Glover was born Nov. 22, 1941 at Lamar, CO to Dr. George N. and Maurine K. Glover. He moved with his parents to Torrington WY shortly thereafter and grew up in Torrington and graduated from Torrington High School in 1960.

After attending the University of Wyoming and Eastern Wyoming Community College for a year he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served for 2 years, avoiding getting sent to Vietnam by 8 days.

After completing his military obligation Jim moved to Summit County, in 1965. He worked at various jobs there including Climax Molybdenum, driving a bulk gas truck and school bus driver. He then moved to Fairplay, CO and worked for the State of Colorado as a snowplow driver for many years. He also drove trucks for a landscaping company while in Fairplay. He moved to Canon City, CO in 2019 after retiring.

Jim passed away February 5, 2023 in Colorado Springs, CO. He is survived by his brother Robert and wife Julie and numerous cousins and friends.

Jim did not want any services to be held. Cremation with ashes to be scattered on Mount Silverheels near Fairplay.

Condolences may be sent to rglover66@gmail,com.