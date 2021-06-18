 Obituary: James H Dinkel | SummitDaily.com
Obituary: James H Dinkel

James H Dinkel
James H. Dinkel

April 21, 1939 – December 25, 2020

Friends and acquaintances are invited to attend a celebration of life on June 26, 2021, 2:00 pm at Rocky Mountain Bible Church Main St. Frisco.

