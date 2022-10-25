Obituary: James (Jim) Colety

– October 7, 2022

Long-time Frisco resident James (Jim) Colety, passed away on October 7, ’22 at the age of 75.

Born in Peabody, Mass, he spent his early adulthood serving his country in the Air Force.

Moving to Summit County in ’75, he was a skilled tile setter and was known for his musical talent and played venues with an amazing variety of Summit musicians for nearly 40 years.

Jim will be missed for his quiet, gentle demeanor and ready smile.

He is survived by his wife Lynda, son Sean (Anna), and grandson Jackson James, named after his “Bumpa.”

A celebration of life will be held at the Moosejaw Nov. 6th at 1:00 PM.