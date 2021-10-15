Obituary: James Kubick

James Kubick

– October 10, 2021

James P. Kubick, a resident of Colorado since the late 1970s, died Sunday, October 10, after a brave battle against a long illness. He was 63.

Raised in Tenafly, New Jersey, James came west in his early 20s and never left. He ultimately settled in Silverthorne, a town he loved deeply and would call home for the rest of his life.

James was an expert skier and a frequent face at area slopes, his shock of white, wild hair a perfect match for the winter-white slopes. His adventurous spirit took him – and his skis – to slopes around the world.

In the off season, James was a mountain biking and hiking enthusiast who loved exploring Colorado’s natural beauty and never tired of pointing out its sights to friends and family with wonder and awe.

James’ enthusiasm for life was infectious, touching the many people who became his fast friends over the years. He had an easy kindness he shared often and freely, and a gift for making everyone he encountered smile.

His family sincerely appreciates the kindness and generosity shown to James by his many friends in Summit County.

James is survived by his sister, Christine Fisher, brothers John and Charles, brother-in-law Richard Fisher, nieces Katie Fisher and Emily Kubick, nephew John Fisher, niece-in-law Megan Fisher and grand-nieces Lyndie and Charlotte Fisher.

No public services are planned at this time. In spring, his ashes will be scattered in the Summit County mountains. To honor him, please send contributions in James’ memory to Donate Life America, 701 East Byrd Street, 16th Floor, Richmond, VA, 23219.