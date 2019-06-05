Obituary: James Mikolitis

James Mikolitis

James Mikolitis was born Jan. 14, 1934, and passed away May 29, 2019. Jim was a part-time resident in Breckenridge since 1975. Brother to long-time locals Dan Mikolitis and wife Sharon, and friend to many over the years. A memorial Mass was held June 8 at ‘St. Paul the Apostle’ church in Gurnee, Illinois, where his brother Peter and wife Barbara, and many nieces, nephews and friends were in attendance. He will be missed. He will be buried in Breckenridge’s Valley Brooke Cemetery.