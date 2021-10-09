Obituary: James Robert Lamb
April 13, 1957 – August 19, 2021
A much beloved 30+ year Breckenridge local passed away from cancer just before midnight on August 19 at his mother’s home in Camarillo, California. He was held, comforted and surrounded by his loving family and close friends. When asked what kind of memorial he would like, he said, “I don’t want a memorial. I want an after-party!”.
PLEASE JOIN US IN CELEBRATING JIM’S LIFE Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Old Colorado Mountain College/Community Center at 103 S. Harris, Breckenridge, followed by The After Party, drinks, snacks and one last shot at Fatty’s.
