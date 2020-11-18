Obituary: James Sielaff
April 30, 1932 – October 19, 2020
James (Jim) Sielaff passed away peacefully at home. He is survived by his loving wife Adrienne for 50 years. He is also survived by 2 sons – Curtis and Mark; grandson – Declan; siblings-Albert, Joan, Jane; deceased siblings – Jill and John; and parents- Albert and Josephine. Jim’s major employment included wood model maker at Ford Engineering in Dearborn, MI and Triangle Electric after moving to Summit Co. Jim loved hiking and skiing. He was extremely artistic in creating beautiful wood sculptures. He was a beloved husband and father. His funeral was celebrated on November 7, 2020.
