Obituary: Janice Ward Parrish

Janice Ward Parrish

Provided Photo

Janice Ward

Parrish

July 26, 2020

Janice Ward Parrish died July 26, 2020 in her home after a two-year struggle with cancer. She was born in Alabama in 1943. She left the first chance she got, which came in the form of a scholarship to Ohio University. While there, she married and then took a master’s degree in English, taught for Job Corps, moved to Florida, and divorced.

With her her life in the back of a U-Haul truck, she moved to Coconut Grove, Florida where she bought a bike, burned her bras, and drank wine from paper cups with other lost and seeking souls (supporting herself on a post graduate fellowship at Florida Atlantic University and as a teacher of English to Cubans at Miami Dade Junior College). Then she wandered into a real job in personnel administration, built a house, sold the bike, bought bras, and drank wine from crystal with other mortgage-paying strivers-and married her beloved Bill Hunt, Ph.D.

After retiring as Human Resources Director for The City of Deerfield Beach, Florida at the age of 55 she taught business communications at Florida Atlantic University, consulting in management and supervision with Broward County Business and Industry Department, and writing two novels (one published).

At 55 she discovered skiing and succumbed to the common addiction to the sport. She persuaded husband Bill to move to Frisco, Colorado, built a house, and taught skiing at Breckenridge from 2004-2020. She served on the Board of the National Repertory Orchestra (NRO) from 2012 to 2017. She also wrote a history of the Orchestra, Blue jeans to Breckenridge, and one obituary.

She adored skiing as well as hiking and biking in the mountains, hanging out with her dog and cool people who love the outdoors. She is survived by a many friends and family who will miss her sorely.

A memorial service will be held in the near future. A celebration of Janice’s life will take place immediately afterward.