Obituary: Jay Martin Bailey
April 27, 2018
Jay Martin Bailey
Feb. 2, 1953 – April 28, 2016
May the winds of love blow softly
And whisper for you to hear
That we'll always love and miss you
And wish that you were here
Your memory is a keepsake
With which we will never part
God has you in His keeping
We have you in our hearts
It isn't what we write
It isn't what we say
It's how we feel deep inside
As we think of you today
A smile for all, a heart of gold
The very best the world could hold
Those we love don't go away
They walk beside us every day
—The Baileys
