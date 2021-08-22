Obituary: JDr. John Cowger
JDr. John (Jack) Cowger
July 29, 1926 – November 8, 2020
A memorial service for Jack Cowger will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 10:30 am at Father Dyer UMC, 310 Wellington Rd., Breckenridge, CO. Following the service will be a time for fellowship and refreshments.
