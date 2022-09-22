Obituary: Jean Farmelo

Jean Farmelo

September 3, 1954 – August 11, 2022

Jean Marie Farmelo

Jean passed away peacefully at her home in Silverthorne, CO on August 11, 2022 with her family by her side, bringing to an end her battle with breast cancer, which she faced with strength and grace.

Jean was born in Buffalo on September 3, 1954 to Albert E. and Janet McClelland Low. She grew up in Williamsville and graduated from Williamsville South High School. She then attended the Katherine Gibbs School in Boston and had a career as a legal assistant. In 1984 she married David Farmelo, and they resided in Kenmore for 32 years. Jean left the workforce to raise her two sons, and then worked in retail sales after they left for college.

In 2017 Jean and David fulfilled a long-term plan to live in Summit County, CO by moving to Silverthorne. Living in the Rocky Mountains was made all the better by the fact that both of their sons had moved to the area after graduating from the University of Colorado.

Jean was a dedicated volunteer for a number of organizations in both New York and Colorado, including Lindbergh Elementary School, Nichols School, Roswell Park Cancer Institute and the Rotary Club Community Dinner in Silverthorne, among others. She also was a volunteer Mountain Host at Keystone Ski Resort.

Jean was known for her warm smile, enthusiastic approach to life and kindness toward everyone she met. She enjoyed skiing, snowshoeing, RZRing, white water rafting, traveling, attending live music performances and watching her sons participate in sporting activities. She loved to cook and bake, and her family and friends always enjoyed her doing so. She was also an avid Bills fan and watched every game, even when living in Colorado.

Jean is survived by her husband David A. Farmelo; her son Peter A. Farmelo; and her son Mark D. and daughter-in-law Erin E. Farmelo, new parents of Luna Jean, born on August 24.

Those wishing to honor the memory of this wonderful woman are asked to consider donations to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, NY) or the Shaw Cancer Institute (Edwards, CO).

The family will host two celebration of life events, one at the Elks Lodge in Silverthorne, CO on October 8 and one at the Terrace at Delaware Park in Buffalo, NY on October 20. Both will run from 4:30 to 7:30 pm and will offer an opportunity for people to share their memories of Jean. Those wishing to attend either event are asked to notify David at dafarmelo@gmail.com no later than October 1.