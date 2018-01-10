Obituary: Jeannine Marolt

Jeannine Marolt

May 23, 1929 — Dec 26, 2017

On December 26, 2017, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away.

A Colorado native born May 23, 1929, Jeannine lived a fulfilling life. With her passion for skiing she worked at Loveland Ski School for 52 years.

She is survived by her husband married 67 years, Bud Marolt and daughter Jamie and spouse Tom Printz and son Ted and spouse Pam Marolt along with 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held January 12th at Horan & McConaty 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80227 at 11am followed by a Celebration of Life at Mt. Vernon Country Club, 24933 Club House Cir., Golden CO at 2 p.m.

In honor of Jeannine make donations out to: Loveland Ski School Scholarship Fund PO Box 899, Georgetown, CO 80444