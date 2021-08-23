Obituary: Jeff Hollier

Jeff Hollier

January 10, 1950 – August 13, 2021

Jeff Hollier, 71, of The Woodlands, Texas, passed away on August 13 following a three-year battle with renal cancer. His loving family surrounded him.

Jeff was Valedictorian at Sulphur High School and earned a full four-year academic ride to LSU, where he graduated with honors with a degree in Petroleum Engineering. After graduating, he received a commission as a First Lieutenant in the US Army. Jeff served in the Reserves and achieved the rank of Captain. His career spanned 40 years in the oil and gas industry. He worked for Amoco Production Company, Superior Oil, Mobil Oil and retired with ExxonMobil in 2013. During that time he managed Mobil Oil’s Alaskan properties, Gulf Coast properties, California properties and the King Ranch in South Texas.

Jeff pioneered work that advanced the tools and procedures to set deep open hole cement plugs, for which he received a patent in 1979. This procedure is still used in oil and gas operations worldwide.

Jeff will be remembered as the consummate Southern gentleman – he was always willing to lend a helping hand and wasn’t afraid to get his hands dirty. A few examples where he lent his expertise were UM Army Summer Work Weeks, engineering water wells for Living Water International in Guatemala, building houses in Mexico with Men’s Quest and ushering weekly at The Woodlands United Methodist Church. Since retiring, Jeff split his time between The Woodlands and Breckenridge, CO, where he enjoyed skiing, hiking 14ers, bike rides down Vail Pass, Jeep treks, shooting trap and skeet, and attending live music concerts.

Jeff is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 49 years, Susan, and their children Emily Rissmiller (Jeff) of Greenwood Village, CO, Kent Hollier (Heidi) of Denver and Anna Yue (Dennis) of Houston. With Jeff, we needn’t hire an architect, electrician, plumber, handyman, wood-worker, carpenter, painter, landscaper, mechanic, travel agent, photographer, driver, tour guide, tailor, baseball coach or ski instructor. He instilled in his children a sense of adventure, humor, and a strong work ethic.

“Coach” doted on their 7 grandchildren – Coleman, Tucker and Shelby Rissmiller, Elliot and Caroline Yue, Tilly and Gus Hollier, and William and Bennett Wortley. He curated great adventures and taught important life skills about love for family, community and the earth.

Due to COVID, a celebration of Jeff’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, his family requests you consider a donation in his honor to the LSU Endowed Scholarship in Social Studies/Education. Please note “Susan and Jeff Hollier Scholarship” in the comments box.