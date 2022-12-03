Obituary: Jeffery Voorhees

Jeffery Voorhees

Provided Photo

March 8, 1960 – October 28, 2022

Jefferey Jay Voorhees

On 10/28/2022 we learned about the passing of our brother, nephew, cousin, and loyal friend, Jeff Voorhees. Jeff passed away unexpectedly at his home in Keystone, Colorado.

Born 3/8/1960 to Norman A Voorhees and Jo Anne (Hopkins) Voorhees in Meadville, PA, Jeff grew up in northwestern PA. He graduated from North East High School, class of 1978. He was a proud “Picker Fish,” swimming distance events and relays. He earned All County honors in his junior and senior years. He made lifelong friends during his years in North East, those best friends listed in his phone’s contact list using pseudonyms.

Jeff developed passions for skiing and fishing as a child. He learned to ski at Peek’n Peak ski resort near Clymer, NY, starting at age 9 wearing hand-me-down, lace-up boots, and wooden skis. At age 18, he moved to CO to ski mountains. He spent (nearly) the rest of his life there, and mostly in Summit County. He continued to ski as often as he could. He enjoyed having friends and family come to CO to stay and ski with him. He loved taking guests on fantastic, and at times hair-raising tours of the county.

Jeff started fishing on French Creek in Saegertown, PA at his grandparents’ cottage (he was a catch and release angler). He fished creeks and streams in North East and continued to enjoy fishing in CO. He told his sister Dee Dee that he wanted to retire near a “river full of fish.”

Jeff was a University of Colorado Buffaloes football fan. He started going to home games with his Uncle Phil and cousin Matt years ago. He hugely enjoyed continuing the tradition with Matt after Phil’s death.

Jeff worked for years in the installation of insulation in new construction, working up from installation to account manager. His career took a turn when construction slowed during the COVID epidemic. He was most recently employed by Summit County Mountain Retreats. His coworkers report that he always had a smile on his face, would help anyone in need and was well respected.

Jeff was pre-deceased by his parents, Jo Anne Nye and Norman Voorhees, stepfather Richard Nye, stepbrother Peter Nye and nephew Joshua Stuber. He is missed, beyond measure, by his sister Diana Stuber (Dee Dee Voorhees), brother J. Michael Voorhees, sister Jennifer Voorhees, stepmother Mary Voorhees, aunts Susan Lynne Delinks and Peggy Machinski, cousin Matthew Hopkins and his mother Sharon Willis Hopkins, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial service will be announced in the spring. In his memory, enjoy the outdoors, honor your commitments, and enjoy a little good weed.