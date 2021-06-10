Obituary: Jeffrey Flynn

Jeffrey Flynn

Provided Photo

Jeffrey Flynn

December 3, 1967 – June 6, 2021

Jeffrey Jack Flynn, “Flynny”, 53, of Frisco, Colorado, passed away on June 6th, 2021 as a result of a white water rafting accident.

Jeff was born in Cleveland, Ohio on December 3rd, 1967. He graduated from East Catholic High School in Manchester, Connecticut, Class of ’87, and went on to graduate from the University of Dayton, Ohio Class of ’91.

Having settled in Summit County, Colorado nearly 30 years ago, Jeff first worked for Copper Mountain Resort in the accounting department, but then decided to take his career on a different path and go to school for an electrician license. Jeff’s career led him to the Summit County Building Department in 2005 where he worked as a senior inspector and plans examiner reviewing and approving hundreds of residential and commercial developments.

Jeff thrived in the outdoors, enjoyed traveling and was always ready for adventure. He was an avid skier and enjoyed guiding and instructing his family at his beloved Copper Mountain. He had a sport for all seasons; he loved playing golf and was part of intramural team hockey and softball leagues. Jeff was a member of East Catholic’s Football State Championship team of ’86, an accomplishment he cherished. He is a passionate and avid spectator sports fan as well, and enjoyed rooting for his favorite teams including: the Cleveland Browns, Dayton Flyers, UConn Huskies, the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame and the Colorado Avalanche. He was a regular concert-goer, and Widespread Panic shows at Red Rocks were some of his favorites.

Jeff has been described by family and friends as a passionate, kind, generous soul who was always the life of the party. He was loved by everyone who knew him and will be remembered by his storytelling, humor, smile, and wit. Jeff was skillful, knowledgeable, and smart, and had a knack for recalling details (and rules on a golf course). He had an impactful presence in the Frisco community and was a loyal neighbor and friend to all, always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be sorely missed by all.

Jeff is survived by his parents, Robert and Terry Flynn of Manchester, Connecticut, his sisters, Kathy and her husband Nimesh Patel of Glastonbury, Connecticut, Bridget and her husband Wayne Zorger of Manchester, Connecticut, and brother, Patrick Flynn and his wife Jenny of Lakewood, Colorado. His nieces and nephews were like his children: Kaitlyn and Kira Patel, Colin and Cora Zorger and Hayden and Riley Flynn. Jeff leaves behind his loving pet cats, Hutch and Sydnie.

Family and friends will celebrate the life of Jeff in Frisco, CO on Sunday, June 13th at 3:00 pm at the Frisco Day Lodge. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 21st at 11:00 am at St. James Church in Manchester, CT. Family and friends may greet the family prior to the Mass between 9:00 and 10:30 am at the Tierney Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to The Summit Foundation in memory of Jeff, P.O. Box 4000, Breckenridge CO 80424 or online at http://www.summitfoundation.org .