Obituary: Jeffrey L. Meyers

Jeffrey L. Meyers

Jul 27, 1958 — Nov 28, 2017

Jeffrey L. Meyers, 59, of Fairplay, Colorado passed away on November 28, 2017. He is survived by his life partner, Teresa Milewski, his mother, Shirley Meyers, his two sisters Jan Meyers and Robyn Fruchter, his brother-in-law Len Fruchter, his nieces Lauren Blank and Lynsey Wolfson, their husbands Chad Blank and Warren Wolfson, great nephews Cooper Blank and Oliver Wolfson, great niece Avery Blank, and many cousins.

Jeff was born July 27, 1958 and grew up in Dix Hills, NY on Long Island. He was predeceased by his father Jerome B. Meyers. His father owned and operated a pool maintenance company that Jeff grew up working for which eventually led to him starting his own hot tub business in Colorado.

Jeff's life took many paths. Jeff first moved to Boulder, Colorado from New York in the eighties to work for his uncle's packaging company. In the nineties he moved to Breckenridge to work for the town. In the 2000s he worked for John Deere traveling the West selling construction heavy equipment. In the 2010s, Jeff found his career at Vail Resorts in Breckenridge as Manager of the Mountain Services department, a position that fit him well.

Jeff knew how to get the job done, and if he didn't know, he would connect with someone who could. He always reached out to others and established a network of many friends and contacts.

Jeff did find some time for fun as well. He enjoyed skiing, rafting, motor boating, kayaking, fishing, camping, walking with his dogs, and riding his horses. He leaves behind his Rhodesian Ridgeback Rogan, Jack Russell Misia, and a stable full of horses.

A Celebration of Life was held November 30th at the Breckenridge Ski Resort. With hundreds of people attending, it was truly a tribute to the incredible person he was to so many.

A Funeral Service was held December 4th at the Star of David Chapel on Long Island in New York.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the local non-profit Far View Horse Rescue & Rehabilitation. Online at http://www.FarViewHorseRescue.com or by mail to Far View Horse Rescue, PO Box 1529, Fairplay, CO 80440