Obituary: Jennifer Kay Connors (Wilson)

Jennifer Kay Connors (Wilson)

Provided Photo

November 2, 1965 – April 21, 2023

Jennifer Kay Connors (Wilson) was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Denver. She passed away at her home in Breckenridge. She attended St. Vincent de Paul grade school and St. Mary’s Academy High School, as well as the University of Northern Colorado. She had a wonderful singing voice, and enjoyed musical theater and live concerts. She especially loved the Grateful Dead, seeing them countless times and often following their summer tours around the country. A long-time resident of Breckenridge since 1990 and married Bradley Wilson in 1995. Jennifer enjoyed white water rafting, boat trips, hot springs, and visits to the ocean. She loved to travel, particularly to Ireland with her parents. Jennifer especially had a deep fondness for dogs of all types. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mary Ann and Michael Connors and is survived by her husband, brother, Kevin (Jennifer), nephews; Jamison and Hogan, Aunt Kay and Uncle Ken Shunk, CO, Aunt Mary Kay and Uncle Mike Murphy, GA and numerous, loving cousins. She had an enduring, deep love for her family and friends.

Memorial service in Denver will be July 19, 10AM at Church of the Risen Christ, 3060 S. Monaco Parkway.

A Celebration of Life in Breckenridge will be July 23, 2 to 5 PM at The French Creek Club House, 47 Magnum Bonum Dr.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jennifer’s memory to summitlaps.org