Obituary: Joan Belbin Worrell

Joan Belbin Worrell

July 13, 1930 – May 18, 2018

Joan Belbin Worrell, 87, of Denver, passed away May 18, 2018.

She was born July 13, 1930, in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of Robert and Florence (Ritter) Pfeiffer.

She was a graduate of Seton High School in Baltimore.

On September 10, 1949, she married Jacob Seymour Worrell.

She was a member of the Catholic Faith.

Joan loved to spend time outdoors in the Colorado Mountains and also enjoyed skiing and camping. She also enjoyed sewing and spending time with her dogs. Joan also enjoyed traveling and going to the New Jersey Shore. She loved her children and grandchildren.

Joan is survived by Three Sons, David L. (Tammara) Worrell, Eric (Amy Leuger) Worrell and Christopher Worrell; Daughter, Terry (James) McQuade; Eleven Grandchildren, Magdalen M. Worrell, Alex Worrell, Rachel Worrell, Justin Worrell, Jacob Worrell, Nicholas Worrell, Shantel Worrell, Jason Worrell, Nicole Currier, Ryan McQuade and Sarah McQuade; Four Great-Grandchildren, David Worrell, Keylee Worrell, Elijah Worrell and Serena Worrell; and Several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by Husband, Jacob Seymour Worrell; Two Sons, Michael Richard Worrell and Jeffery Worrell; Father, Robert Pfeiffer; Mother, Florence Pfeiffer; Brother, Robert Pfeiffer and Sister, Helen Lee Ruehl.

A celebration of Joan's life will be 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 8, at Beaver Run Resort, 620 Village Rd. Breckenridge, CO 80424. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's name to Alzheimer's Association, Southern Colorado Region, 4104 Outlook Blvd., Bldg. B, Pueblo, CO 81004. To share a memory of Joan or leave a special condolence message for her family, please visit http://www.newcomerdenver.com.