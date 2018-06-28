Obituary: Joan Worrell

Joan Worrell

July 13, 1930 – May 18, 2018

Joan Worrell, 87, longtime Summit County resident and business owner, passed on May 18 in Denver. Joan and her husband Jacob settled in Denver in the 1950s & began their love of Summit County. They built a cabin on Gold Hill and raised six children: Mike, Jeff, Chris, Dave, Eric and Terry Worrell. The Worrell family operated the Blue Spruce Inn, Andreas and the Village Pub through the 70s and early 90s. Joan also worked at Spencers in Beaver Run before moving to Buena Vista with Jake for their retirement years. Joan had a true Colorado spirit – she enjoyed hiking, skiing, camping, hot springs, the Broncos and Summit County. She loved her children, eleven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, numerous friends, her many dogs and her burro, Flapjack, also recently deceased. Joan is preceded in death by her husband, Jacob, and two sons – Mike and Jeff. Please join in the Celebration of Joan Worrell's life held Sunday, July 8 at 1 to 5 p.m. at Beaver Run in Breckenridge.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's name – Alzheimers Association, Southern Colorado Region, 4104 Outlook Blvd, Bldg. B, Pueblo, CO 81004