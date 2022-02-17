Obituary: Joe Jefferson

Joe Jefferson

Provided Photo

July 22, 1976 – December 19, 2021

Soul Mate, Dad, Son, Brother, Friend, Locksmith, a man of many talents. Joe Jefferson passed away after an aggressive fight with lung cancer on December 19, 2021 at the age of 45. Born on July 22, 1976 to Joseph James and Virginia Pearl Jefferson; he was their 7th child and only son. Originally from Peoria Illinois, Joe moved to CO in 1997 in a converted school bus with an adventurous spirit and a dream of a great life. He met the love of his life, Mandy Sherar, at Silverthorne Skatepark in 2002 and they married in 2011. From the beginning, Joe and Mandy raised their 3 kids together and embraced life in Summit County.

Joe was an accomplished businessman founding Joe’s Lock and Key in 2010. He served many in Summit County especially the real estate community with his master skills and ability to always “have the answer”. Joe had a passion for off road jeep adventures and motorhome trips with Mandy and the dogs, as well as, snowboarding, skateboarding, tinkering with RC Cars, and enjoying music. He was an engaging person who was always ready for a good conversation and or debate. He loved his family and friends fiercely and was always the first to jump in to help. Joe’s big heart, smart wit, humor, and constant smile will be missed!!

Life will never be the same without our beloved Joe. He is survived by his wife, his sons Adam Jefferson, Flynt Doyal, and daughter Heather (Leland) Emslie all residing in Colorado, sisters Kim Boulton, Diane (Steve) Aleshire, Linda Aleshire, and Jennie (Bobby) Streitmiller of IL and Patti (Mike) Skinner of FL. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Lee Jefferson. And Joe’s constant companions Lucy, Rocco, Ziggy and Cinder.

In honor of Joes life, please consider a donation to the Summit County Animal Shelter in his name.

A celebration of Joe’s life will be held in the Spring.