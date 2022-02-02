 Obituary: Joel Poremsky | SummitDaily.com
Joel Poremsky
June 12, 1944 – January 20, 2022

Joel moved to the Aspen in the mid 70’s and was part of the community til the mid 2000’s. He shared these years with his daughter Kori and grandchildren Sienna and Chad who still live in the valley. His son Todd came to Aspen to visit him and ski while he was in college and Todd has shared the mountains with his family ever since. Joel was a loving Grandfather and a Photographer.
He passed in January in Michigan where he was from with his 2 brothers Keith and Clare and his son Todd by his side.

